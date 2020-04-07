Discussion
Are you afraid that your virtual background has become passé since you grabbed it from Twitter a week ago? Do you face ridicule from your coworkers over the shambolic state of your bedroom? Fear no more, ZoomerBackgrounds.com is here to help! We have collected the finest community curated selection of virtual backgrounds for all your video conferencing needs (or for your TikToks). Work from home? There’s a background for that. Romantic date over Zoom? There’s a background for that. Virtual rave? There’s a background for that. But wait, there's more! Submit your own backgrounds and become ZoomerBackgrounds-famous as they 🏎💨 z o o m 🏎💨 to the top of trending. We’re happy to discuss your specific use case, business needs, or any corporate partnerships! Contact our sales team by DMing us on Twitter or emailing us at sales@zoomerbackgrounds.com.
As students at MIT facing online instruction, we built ZoomerBackgrounds to solve firsthand the everyday problems of having subpar backgrounds and spoke with several friends working in industry about their background needs. The result is a product we really think you're really going to love. Hope you enjoy!
Very happy to have found the perfect background for my zoom calls! I would highly recommend The Scream - surprisingly versatile & extremely convenient, I use the same background for classes, zoom calls with friends, grad school virtual visits, date nights, etc. You can easily stand in front of the screamer for a more serious look (one of my professional peers remarked that it looked like I was standing before an ornate oil painting in my home) but also selectively unblock the screamer as a reflection of the current mood.
