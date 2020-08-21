Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Zoom University
Zoom University
Welcome to the world's first virtual party.
iPhone
Video Streaming
+ 1
1. enroll for Zoom University with your best friend 🎓
⠀
2. jump on the app at 8pm and instantly pop into a video chat with the group of 2 that we set you up with 🎁
⠀
3. have fun! crack some jokes, cry about the quarantine together, or exchange snaps 🥰
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
33 minutes ago
COVID May Have Canceled College, But Zoom University Is Still In Session
The spread of COVID-19 shutdown college campuses nationwide earlier this year. Now, they are struggling to decide how they will host students on campus this coming fall. While higher education administrators sort out the logistics of reopening, two USC dropouts Daniel Newman and Leor Massachi are students connected with Zoom University.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
I'm really glad I'm not actively dating during COVID.
Upvote (1)
Share
2 hours ago
Send