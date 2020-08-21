  1. Home
  2.  → Zoom University

Zoom University

Welcome to the world's first virtual party.

1. enroll for Zoom University with your best friend 🎓
2. jump on the app at 8pm and instantly pop into a video chat with the group of 2 that we set you up with 🎁
3. have fun! crack some jokes, cry about the quarantine together, or exchange snaps 🥰
COVID May Have Canceled College, But Zoom University Is Still In SessionThe spread of COVID-19 shutdown college campuses nationwide earlier this year. Now, they are struggling to decide how they will host students on campus this coming fall. While higher education administrators sort out the logistics of reopening, two USC dropouts Daniel Newman and Leor Massachi are students connected with Zoom University.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
I'm really glad I'm not actively dating during COVID.
Upvote (1)Share