Zoom Exotic

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shane Hegde
Maker
Pro
Hi Product Hunt, Our team loves Zoom backgrounds. It's a great way to kick off a meeting and also an equally effective way to end one. But on our hunt for the perfect Zoom background, we realized that it's a lot more difficult to find a good video than an image. They're either too long or don't loop properly or don't exist at all! So we took it upon ourselves (nobody asked) to create and compile a library of videos you didn't know you needed (I guess you still don't really *need* them, but they're pretty fun). We hope you enjoy them as much as we do! If you have a video you think would make a great Zoom background, feel free to upload it! We'll send you a follow-up message to credit the artist. See you on the internet, Shane
UpvoteShare