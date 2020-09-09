discussion
Shrey Gupta
Maker
Hi! My name is Shrey Gupta and I am a junior at Irvine High School. I made this because it would be a PAIN to find Zoom meeting links for classes through our LMS, Canvas. Teachers would hide them in the craziest spots and people would be late to class because they decided to hunt for it 1 minute before class. That's why I created Zoom bookmarks (which, really, is compatible with any major video conferencing solution - Google Meet, Webex, Skype, etc). I later realized it had a lot of different use cases, especially for working professionals to join daily stand-ups or other meetings.
