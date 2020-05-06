Zoom Background

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tamas Torok
Maker
Hi PH 👋 I built Zoombackground.io to make it super easy to browse and find virtual background images for Zoom and other video chat tools. This is the very first version I released, but I think I’ve already spent way too much time polishing it - and it’s still not perfect 🤪. On the website, you can browse background images from 10 categories such as: Funny 🤪 Home 🏠 Nature 🌳 Cafe ☕ Animation 👸 Movies & TV 🎥 Co-working 👩💻 Office 🏢 Meme 🐸 Other 🤷 Anyone can upload backgrounds to the website, so if you have a cool meeting background feel free to add it to the database. Any feedback and feature requests are welcome! Thanks for checking out my stuff.
UpvoteShare
Maker
What category would you like to add to the website?
UpvoteShare
Hey, great job! Do you consider adding other categories in the future?
UpvoteShare