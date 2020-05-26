Discussion
Sonika - Zonka Feedback
Hello to the PH Community 🖐❤️ I’m Sonika, Product Director & Co-Founder at Zonka Employee & Customer Experience Management Platform. Feels great to be posting here finally! Thanks a lot @Kevin for Hunting us 😊 @rajivmehta (Founder) and I built Zonka about 5 years ago and during this journey we’ve had the honor of working with some amazing brands globally! 🤩 We built Zonka with one focus — to help businesses transform customer, employee and patient experiences. We do this by providing a platform where businesses can capture feedback at every touchpoint, wherever the audience might be —while measuring all the right CX Metrics (NPS, CES, CSAT), getting real-time reports and enabling action on the feedback received to reduce churn and grow the business. Around 12 months back, we decided it’s time to enhance the product to further transform and empower companies to measure experiences and use insights like never before. 🚀 Here’s presenting all that’s good and swanky in the latest version of Zonka — 📢 Hear the voice of every Customer, Employe, and Patient ⭐ Measure the important CX Metrics with ease — Net Promoter Score®, Customer Effort Score, Customer Satisfaction Score 👩💻 Reach your audience, employees and customers wherever they are — On-Premises with iPads, Tablets, Kiosks, and Mobile Forms. Online (and remotely) with Email Surveys, SMS Surveys, Web Surveys, Links and QR codes 📈 Get (Real-time) Amazing Analytics — Measuring Feedback is great. Now see them in the right perspective with insightful Reports. The reporting suite at Zonka has been expanded to give some amazing analytics including Quick Overview, Detailed Insights, Trends over a period of time, Word Cloud & Analysis based on Comments, Location Comparisons and so much more. 🔁 Close the Feedback Loop — Taking feedback and looking at reports isn’t enough for a business to grow. It’s important to take action to make a difference. Zonka enables you to collaborate with team, add tags to your responses, create tasks for the team and take action to Close the Feedback Loop, to prevent customer churn and to create amazing experiences. ______________ 👉 You can give it a try by signing up for a Free Trial here — https://hubs.ly/H0qSgJn0 ❤️ We’re happy to offer a 20% discount to the PH community! If at the end of your trial, you would like to subscribe with the discount, just drop us an email at hello@zonkafeedback.com and we will take care if it 😊 Would love to hear comments and feedback from the community! Thanks, Team Zonka - @rajivmehta and @sonika_zonka_feedback
Modern user interface with lots of advanced features like distributions, SMS, Email, Web surveys, assign task to team, responses inbox, tracking of distributions and reports are very useful to analyze day to day business feedback.
@hitendraraj Thanks a bunch Hitendra :)
Looks like a good platform to get feedbacks in place! Especially in today's feedback driven business world, this probably meets my requirements as a business owner. Great work by the team!
@curiouskosha Thanks a lot — Glad to hear you found it suitable! 😊
It gives me really immense pleasure while using this product.