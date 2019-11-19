Discussion
Aishanur Aydin
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! I'm Aisha Aydin, a 17-year old developer. I built Zones as my first iOS app. The idea started off because of the countries I lived in around the world and my friends and relatives who all live in areas with different timezones. It's nice to know when I can reach out to them, and I thought I should build an app based on this idea. I'm happy to answer any questions, and I would really appreciate it if you check my app out! If you like it, please consider leaving feedback or sharing it 😀
