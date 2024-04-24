Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Zombie.io: Potato Shooting
Zombie.io: Potato Shooting

Zombie.io: Potato Shooting

Super fun shooting RPG

Free
Immerse yourself in this delightful casual shooting mobile game in Zombie.io where you take on the role of an adorable potato protagonist.
Launched in
Indie Games
Games
 by
Zombie.io: Potato Shooting
Pump
Ad
Fastest way to save 60% on AWS for *FREE*
About this launch
Zombie.io: Potato Shooting
Zombie.io: Potato ShootingSuper fun shooting RPG
0
reviews
28
followers
Zombie.io: Potato Shooting by
Zombie.io: Potato Shooting
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Indie Games, Games. Featured on April 26th, 2024.
Zombie.io: Potato Shooting
is not rated yet. This is Zombie.io: Potato Shooting's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-