zoetroView
Scroll through YouTube videos like a blog post
A viewer that allows users to explore YouTube videos seamlessly through vertical scrolling, just like a blog post. No more waiting for playback or struggling with timeline controls. Quickly scan content and find the information you need.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
YouTube
by
About this launch
Scroll through YouTube videos like a pro
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
zoetroView by
was hunted by
Mansik Sohn
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
YouTube
. Made by
Mansik Sohn
. Featured on August 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is zoetroView's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
