Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Zocal - Travel based messenger

Zocal - Travel based messenger

Stay in touch with friends on the move

Zocal is a location-based messenger to help you stay in touch on the move.
Easily discover cities where you have friends and message them. Get connected wherever you go with easy, real-time location-based messaging.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Anish Godha
Anish Godha
Maker
With everyone constantly traveling or moving around, we've developed Zocal Messenger as a great way to stay in touch on the move! I'd love to know your thoughts!
UpvoteShare
Ma Mi
Ma Mi
Hi, are you interested about getting a website for your app?
UpvoteShare