Zocal - Travel based messenger
Zocal - Travel based messenger
Stay in touch with friends on the move
Zocal is a location-based messenger to help you stay in touch on the move.
Easily discover cities where you have friends and message them. Get connected wherever you go with easy, real-time location-based messaging.
a day ago
Anish Godha
With everyone constantly traveling or moving around, we've developed Zocal Messenger as a great way to stay in touch on the move! I'd love to know your thoughts!
2 days ago
Ma Mi
Hi, are you interested about getting a website for your app?
20 hours ago
