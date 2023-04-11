Products
Znote

Dev tool: from prototype to production in seconds

Znote is the perfect sandbox for prototyping . Break the codes with your Markdown and Javascript notes to explore your ideas with incredible productivity. 🚀️ And now, you could forget the production step and deploy directly from your markdown 🤯
Launched in Prototyping, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence by
About this launch
Znote by
was hunted by
Anthony Lagrede
in Prototyping, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Anthony Lagrede
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
