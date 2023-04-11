Products
Home
→
Product
→
Znote
Znote
Dev tool: from prototype to production in seconds
Znote is the perfect sandbox for prototyping . Break the codes with your Markdown and Javascript notes to explore your ideas with incredible productivity. 🚀️ And now, you could forget the production step and deploy directly from your markdown 🤯
Launched in
Prototyping
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Znote Jobs
About this launch
Znote Jobs
From Prototype to Production in seconds
Znote by
Znote Jobs
was hunted by
Anthony Lagrede
in
Prototyping
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Anthony Lagrede
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Znote Jobs
is not rated yet. This is Znote Jobs's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
