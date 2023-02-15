Products
Home
→
Product
→
Zniper
Zniper
Analyze 300k Zillow properties to find great deals
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zniper is a data analytics and visualization platform that helps real estate investors quickly find the best deals on Zillow, and filter them using a built-in calculator.
Launched in
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
,
Home services
by
Zniper
About this launch
Zniper
Analyze 300k Zillow properties to find great deals
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Zniper by
Zniper
was hunted by
Saul Lopez
in
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
,
Home services
. Made by
Saul Lopez
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Zniper
is not rated yet. This is Zniper's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#52
Week rank
#140
Report