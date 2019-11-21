Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alexandra Pokras
Maker
Did you recently have to google an answer to a question by a 4 year old? if so this app will be your best friend! My 4 year old son asked me how a snowblower worked in our garage and I realized to my great embarrassment that I had not the slightest idea how to answer this question! Zizzle inventions was born as the big answer to this small question. We know from first hand experience that kids are fascinated with inventions like elevators, escalators, toilets, toasters and more. They are so curious about them because they are familiar to them and yet they work in ways that appear almost magical. When kids ask "How does is work" they are asking a STEM question. But in a time they are absolutely ready to be introduced to these awesome simple yet ingenious solutions, SO many parents (myself included) simply don't have a good answer prepared! SO, with Zizzle inventions we wanted to introduce complex STEM concepts in a simple and fun way early on. We made it interactive so that after watching a short animation explaining the invention kids get to break it apart and build it back together. It works because kids really love exploring the inventions and are able to grasp some of the concepts along the way. We really are proud of what we have created so far BUT we just launched on the App store + Google Play a month ago and being small and independent we need all the feedback and help we can get! If you would be willing to take a few minutes out of your day to check us out and give us some honest constructive feedback you would really make our day!
UpvoteShare