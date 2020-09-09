Deals
ZIZO Party
ZIZO Party
Play against a generated AI from users through 3 games.
Free Games
Funny Games
2020 has been a tough year so far, so we tried to put all the things we loved on this website and we hope it will make you smile.
Travel to a sunny island and play against a generated AI from users through 3 mini-games.
Jocelyn Lecamus
Maker
Play against me with this link
https://party.wearezizo.com/?cha...
Let me know if you beat me :)
1d
