ZIRUX Power X

Kai Bun Wong
Maker
Hey everyone :) Thanks a lot @russianpilgrim for hunting us. Power X supports the latest Power Delivery (PD) technology to offer you the fastest charging experience. With 100W high power, you could even fast-charge as fast as your original laptop chargers. Power X is equipped with a 100W/ 60W USB-C 3.0 Power Delivery port and a 18W USB-A 3.0 Qualcomm Quick Charge ports. You can easily fast-charge multiple devices at the same time. I would love to hear your thoughts or feedback on Power X :)
Impressive. When will I receive if I order now?
