Fritz Brumder
MakerEntrepreneur and video strategist
Hey Product Hunt, you know the feeling. Launch day. Tingles, excitement and exhaustion. It feels great! @spenser_lea and I are on a mission to create products that enhance human interaction with creativity and fun. Video has been the perfect playground for us. Video chat does not stop at meetings. We see an opportunity to bring video chat to every corner of the web so you can engage your audience, create new service offerings using video conferencing, and allow your community to connect. All without linking out to a meetings tool. Why do customers choose Zipcan? 🤔 - Using meetings tools, like Zoom, is not an option. You need something integrated with your platform. - Building from scratch using API’s is also not an option because it takes too much time and your engineers are busy on other projects. If you want to create conversations in context of your content and don’t have the resources to build something on your own, then Zipcan is a good fit. How does it work? 🔨 - Zipcan provides a simple admin to select your embed option, and configure your video chat integrations. Our embed options work with almost any website or web app, but we have provided step by step integration instructions for Hubspot CMS. Hubspot Meetings, Squarespace, Acuity Scheduling, Shopify, and Calendly. We love feedback so please share your comments. I vouch to ship a Pizza 🍕 to the best comment of the day. Who is hungry? What do I get for Free? 💰 - Zipcan is in beta and free. We offer embeddable video chat, unlimited rooms, customizable styles, and 10 hours of video conversations. After beta, we plan to offer full white label, call scheduling, payments, VOIP calling, call recording, transcription, video messaging and much much more. - During beta, Product Hunt users get 25% more free video call time usage (12.5 hours), plus a discount on our paid plans when they launch! Thanks @chrismessina for Hunting us. We made a point of launching on 11/11 so the date could make a #hashtag in honor of you. Thanks to our advisors @adnys + @jeffrey_hardison
