Alf Eaton
I often need to look inside ZIP archives and make changes to files, but unzipping, editing, then re-zipping the contents each time is a pain. A couple of weeks ago I decided to make a web app (a PWA, in fact, so it can be installed and works offline) to make these tasks easy. As a bonus, Zipadee can read any kind of ZIP archive, so you can look inside Office files (DOCX, PPTX, XLSX) or EPUB files and use the image preview feature to explore the contents. The editor is the open source Monaco Editor, as used in VS Code, so it provides syntax highlighting and other editor features for most common languages.
