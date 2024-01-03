Products
Home
→
Product
→
Zing
Zing
The worry-freeinternational money app
Visit
Free
Zing lets you send, spend and convert your money with confidence. Whether you live, work, travel or send money abroad, Zing makes it easy to live your best international life.
Launched in
Fintech
Money
by
Zing
About this launch
Zing
The worry-freeinternational money app
15
followers
Zing by
Zing
was hunted by
Matteo Gamba
in
Fintech
,
Money
. Featured on January 5th, 2024.
Zing
is not rated yet. This is Zing's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
