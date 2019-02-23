At Zing, we're developing a peer to peer delivery system that connects any two people using a DJI drone, the Zing app, and the Zing delivery box.
Ian AnnaseMaker@ian_annase · Entrepreneur & Software Engineer
We envision a future where the everyday drone pilot can make deliveries around their community with the same drones they have been using for photography. Whether it’s a cup of sugar to the neighbor down the road, a tool across the farm, a part from one factory building to another, or any number of use cases where it’s more convenient or effective to send a small item by drone. Current drones have both the physical and technological capabilities to do this. We are building Zing for the everyday drone pilot to facilitate these point to point deliveries using the drones they already have. We also hope to lay the ground work for eventual commercial deliveries that could enable more than 90,000 certified drone pilots to earn money using their own drones. To do all this, we have built a fully functional mobile app and delivery device for the world's most trusted drones, DJI's Mavic series. Zing's app allows drones to fly on autopilot and the Zing Delivery box is aerodynamic and lightweight. Our next step is to improve our iOS app's features and functionality, develop an Android app, and improve Zing delivery box production through contract manufacturing.
