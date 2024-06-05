Launches
Free
Zines Forever is keeping the spirit of zines alive. Craft each page with a collage of text and images. Use markers, paints, and crayons to get your message across. When you're done, share your zine online with the Zines Forever community.
Launched in
Design Tools
Social Media
Digital Art
was hunted by
Will Holt
in Design Tools, Social Media, Digital Art. Made by
Will Holt
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
