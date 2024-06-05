Launches
Zines Forever
Zines Forever
Create and Share Zines Online
Zines Forever is keeping the spirit of zines alive. Craft each page with a collage of text and images. Use markers, paints, and crayons to get your message across. When you're done, share your zine online with the Zines Forever community.
Design Tools
Social Media
Digital Art
Zines Forever
Fireberry
About this launch
Zines Forever by
was hunted by
Will Holt
Design Tools
Social Media
Digital Art
Will Holt
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
Zines Forever
This is Zines Forever's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
