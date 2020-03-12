Discussion
Rene Muhire
Happy Friday Everyone 👋🏽 We are excited to share Zimo with you! 🎉 Big shout out to @kevin for hunting! After talking to teams that are considering hiring remotely, timezone and onboarding were major concerns. This inspired as to create Zimo. Our goal is to make it easier for remote and distributed teams to effectively onboard new employees regardless of the timezone. 🌎 Making new remote and distributed team members feel welcomed is crucial for employee retention and team success. Hiring remotely has never been more relevant today but onboarding is a crucial part of the process. This is where Zimo comes in. We invite you to sign up today and give us feedback, good or bad. It’s all love. Cheers René
