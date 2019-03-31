Zimmy is a super simple marketplace that allows anyone to upload their referral links. Referral links will be chosen randomly when a user clicks the 'Claim this offer' button, so everyone has a chance of making a referral.
Tony MaguireMaker@tonymaguire90 · Growmystartup.io: on-demand marketing
Hey all! I made a small side-project to distract myself from my main project (https://www.growmystartup.io). Sometimes I feel like I'm entering a bit of a creative rut, so I like to build something quickly in order to get myself out of it. I built Zimmy to scratch an itch as I was speaking to a friendly recently, and realised that I could have earned £50 for being referred to my current energy supplier just 15 days after becoming their customer. No plans on monetisation but I will keep the site online so that potential users can find good referral deals/make referrals. Thanks all :)
