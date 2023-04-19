Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Zim's Word Game
Zim's Word Game

Zim's Word Game

Tap falling tiles to build words before the board fills up

Payment Required
Embed
A fast-paced word game to test your wordsmithing skills. In Marathon mode, build words from the falling tiles, using special tiles to your advantage and getting rid of pesky ice, fire, and steel tiles. For a quicker experience, try Time Attack mode!
Launched in
Android
iOS
Word Games
 +1 by
Zim's Word Game
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I truly loathe the free-to-play model and opted to go the paid route ($0.99) for this game. I'd love any feedback from those who make the purchase to hear if it's worth your hard earned simoleans. Thank you so much for trying our game!"

Zim's Word Game
The makers of Zim's Word Game
About this launch
Zim's Word Game
Zim's Word GameTap falling tiles to build words before the board fills up
1review
16
followers
Zim's Word Game by
Zim's Word Game
was hunted by
Rob Zimmerman
in Android, iOS, Word Games. Made by
Rob Zimmerman
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Zim's Word Game
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Zim's Word Game's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-