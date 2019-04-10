Log InSign up
ZILLIN

Create large accurate training data sets fast

Zillin makes machine learning data preparation simple by enabling flawless team collaboration, as well as object segmentation, classification, and geolocalization.
  • Ruszczak Bogdan
    Ruszczak Bogdan
    Pros: 

    rapid datasets development; team communication improvement during the image labeling process; possibility to ask several questions at once

    Cons: 

    I'm still waiting for the final release

    Good to organize the reviewing stage

    Ruszczak Bogdan has used this product for one month.
Mariusz SzymaMaker@donmario · Co-founder Curie.me
Hey Makers! Feel free to give Zillin a test ride. Any feedback is welcome :)
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Looks like an incredible tool for ML teams! Looking forward to trialling this out.
Ruszczak Bogdan@ruszczak
It's a must-have for teams aiming in datasets development with a crew of several labelers. I found the reviewing stage the most helpful. It makes this process much shorter and less painful. I'm looking forward to the next release. Greets
