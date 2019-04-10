Zillin makes machine learning data preparation simple by enabling flawless team collaboration, as well as object segmentation, classification, and geolocalization.
rapid datasets development; team communication improvement during the image labeling process; possibility to ask several questions at once
I'm still waiting for the final release
Good to organize the reviewing stageRuszczak Bogdan has used this product for one month.
Mariusz SzymaMaker@donmario · Co-founder Curie.me
Hey Makers! Feel free to give Zillin a test ride. Any feedback is welcome :)
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Looks like an incredible tool for ML teams! Looking forward to trialling this out.
Ruszczak Bogdan@ruszczak
It's a must-have for teams aiming in datasets development with a crew of several labelers. I found the reviewing stage the most helpful. It makes this process much shorter and less painful. I'm looking forward to the next release. Greets
