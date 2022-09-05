Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ZilBingo
Ranked #12 for today
ZilBingo
Own NFT Bingo cards and play in global pools
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ZilBingo brings blockchain and bingo together in a fun and dynamic game! You will be able to own bingo NFTs and use those cards to register to games.
You can collect various designed cards as well as achievements!
Launched in
Games
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
ZilBingo
Explo
Ad
Customer-facing analytics for any platform
About this launch
ZilBingo
Own NFT Bingo cards and play in global pools!
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
ZilBingo by
ZilBingo
was hunted by
Mederic Burlet
in
Games
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Mederic Burlet
. Featured on September 5th, 2022.
ZilBingo
is not rated yet. This is ZilBingo's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#12
Report