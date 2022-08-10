Products
Home
→
Product
→
ZiiBoard
Ranked #17 for today
ZiiBoard
POS in your DMs
The ZiiBoard is a payments keyboard that allows businesses to get paid via WhatsApp, Instagram, or any messaging app in just a few taps.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
User Experience
+2 by
ZiiBoard
About this launch
ZiiBoard
POS in your DMs
1
review
22
followers
ZiiBoard by
ZiiBoard
was hunted by
Andrew Gold
in
Android
,
iOS
,
User Experience
. Made by
Andrew Gold
,
Faisal Toukan
,
Anton Badashov
and
Sarah Toukan
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
ZiiBoard
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ZiiBoard's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#83
