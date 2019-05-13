Zigpoll is an embeddable polling widget that can live on any page within your website. It lets you easily collect feedback, emails, and sentiment from your visitors so you can make better business decisions.
Around the web
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
JasonMaker@jason_zig · Product Guy
Hi everyone, I've been working on Zigpoll as a solo effort for the past 3-4 months and am very excited to finally be able to share it with the PH community! In a nutshell I think (hope) the product is "instagram polls for websites". I've been using it on my e-commerce website and have found that its really useful as both an email capture tool and a for helping to drive my inventory decisions, but I think it can be used in a lot of different ways and would love to hear your thoughts. I'm definitely still in the "capture feedback and add more features" phase of things. So if you have any feedback or ideas for how to make the product better please post it or send me a note through the Zigpoll contact us form: https://www.zigpoll.com/contact. Thanks!
Upvote Share·