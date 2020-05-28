Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Zettlr
Zettlr
A Markdown Editor for the 21st century.
Productivity
Writing Tools
With Zettlr, writing professional texts is easy and motivating: Whether you are a college student, a researcher, a journalist, or an author — Zettlr has the right tools for you.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Zettlr - Markdown Editor for Writers and Researchers
There are quite a few Markdown editors available for Linux, with more popping up all of the time. The problem is that like Boostnote, most are designed for coders and may not be as welcoming to non-techie people. Let's take a look at a Markdown editor that wants to replace Word and expensive word processors for the non-techies.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Michael The Geek
Happy to see it here. Such a nice app for the Mac.
Upvote (2)
Share
15 hours ago
Loay Amin
Hunter
Zettlr is so underrated!
Upvote
Share
15 hours ago
Send