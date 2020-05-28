  1. Home
A Markdown Editor for the 21st century.

With Zettlr, writing professional texts is easy and motivating: Whether you are a college student, a researcher, a journalist, or an author — Zettlr has the right tools for you.
Zettlr - Markdown Editor for Writers and ResearchersThere are quite a few Markdown editors available for Linux, with more popping up all of the time. The problem is that like Boostnote, most are designed for coders and may not be as welcoming to non-techie people. Let's take a look at a Markdown editor that wants to replace Word and expensive word processors for the non-techies.
Discussion
Michael The Geek 
Happy to see it here. Such a nice app for the Mac.
Loay Amin
Hunter
Zettlr is so underrated!
