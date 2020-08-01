Discussion
👋 Hey everyone! Touchless technology is the future (especially after the Covid-19 pandemic). Introducing 👋 Zesture, a Mac/Windows app that lets you control your favourite media, entertainment and presentation applications using hand gestures. 💻 Supported Apps - Music: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music - Video: VLC Media Player - Presentation: Microsoft Powerpoint and Keynote 🌐 Supported Websites (needs Zesture Helper chrome extension as well) - Music: Spotify (Web Player), YouTube Music, Amazon Music (Web Player) and Deezer - Video: YouTube and Netflix ✌️ Supported Actions: - Play/Pause - Next/Previous Track - Enter/Exit Fullscreen - Forward/Rewind - Mute/Unmute - Volume Up/Down 🤩 Highlights: - Control media in the background while you are checking your emails or doing some other work - Control your screen from a distance - Groove to your favourite music while cooking without the fear of your screen getting dirty - Enjoy exercising while listening to music or watching videos - Control your Presentation staying away from your laptop - No extra hardware needed ⬇️ Download it now to get a 7-day free trial (no credit card required). 🔒 Privacy: Using your webcam is totally secure. Gesture recognition is done locally on your computer and hence we don't record, save or send any images or videos at all. Your camera is turned off automatically after a certain period of inactivity (configurable via the app). 🙏 We’d love to get your feedback and look forward to answering any questions!
