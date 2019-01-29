Zestful allows companies to create the ultimate perk program, by giving employees a balance to spend on all their favorite products and services (Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb, gyms, food delivery services, charities and hundreds more) - without the reimbursement process!
Mat Vogels Maker Hiring @matvogels · Founder, Zestful
Hi PH, Mat from Zestful here 👋 Zestful allows companies to create the ultimate perk program, by giving employees a balance to spend on all their favorite products and services (Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb, gyms, food delivery services, charities and hundreds more) - without the reimbursement process! It's made possible with our Zestful Perk Card, which looks and works just like any ol' debit card, but with super powers. The card only works on the specific products or categories that you allow, and only up to the budget that you set. For example, you could create an Allowance of $50/mo that will only work on Fitness products. You can also "stack" as many allowances as you'd like to create the perfect perk program for you/your company. The idea for Zestful started with a survey we sent back in early 2018 to thousands of employees across the US, asking them one simple question: Which would you rather have? - A $130k salary - A $100k salary + Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Spotify, Headspace, a Meal Delivery Service, a Gym Membership, $20/mo to a Charity of Choice, and a $100/mo Experiences Allowance (Concerts, Education, Airbnb, Travel, etc). The results were shocking: 80% chose the lower salary with all the perks! But when we took this info back to companies we realized that creating a perk program with hundreds of products, customized so that each employee could get what they want, AND an easy reimbursement process was borderline impossible... Thus the idea for Zestful was born and here we are today! I'm excited to chat and answer any questions!
