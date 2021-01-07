Effortlessly collect feedback recordings from your users, without having them to install anything. - https://hellozest.io/
Hey Product Hunters 👋🏼 Zest started as a side project out of frustration building our last startup. Our users were struggling to leave feedback, especially qualitative one as the process is long and unpleasant. On the other side, as a company, we were having a hard time receiving enough relevant feedback to build a better product. So we built Zest to help you collect feedback recordings from your users, without having them to install anything. Your users just need to fire up Zest, push the record button, and record their feedback (voice and screencast). Use our default launcher or build a custom launcher to power your in-app feedback flow. Effortlessly request recordings from users sharing a Zest Link. Push received feedback straight into your inbox, your Slack, your product management tools or dev planning tools. Our two favorites use cases are: - Product Managers to automate feedback generation - Customer Success / Support so they can offer an easy way to their users to show & tell what's wrong. Well, enough I guess - give it a shot if you see use for it and let me know if you like it (or hate it) and what you believe I should change / add! Peace 🙏🏻
Small is beautiful, an excellent little service that solves big problems in team communication and workflow. :)
Good one!