Get app
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Zerve AI
Zerve AI
What if Jupyter + Figma + VSCode had a baby?
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zerve’s Data Science Development Environment gives data science and ML teams a unified space to explore, collaborate, build and deploy data science & AI projects.
Sign up now for early access.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
Zerve AI
About this launch
Zerve AI
What if Jupyter + Figma + VSCode had a baby?
0
reviews
69
followers
Follow for updates
Zerve AI by
Zerve AI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Zach O'Hagan
,
Jason Hillary
,
Greg Michaelson
,
Phily Hayes
,
Kreshnaa Raam
,
Oisin McNamara
,
Manikandan Swaminathan
,
Hassan Jalil
,
Serhii Holinei
,
Niesse Teves
,
Arnas Juravicius
and
Mike Mcclintock
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Zerve AI
is not rated yet. This is Zerve AI's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report