  2.  → zeroheight for Adobe XD

Collaborative design system documentation synced with XD

zeroheight lets you easily create living styleguides and keep all your design system documentation in one place.
The styleguides are:
• easy to set up and maintain
• user-friendly so they can be edited by anyone
• synced with Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch and code
Announcing new funding and zeroheight for Adobe XD!We're excited to announce that Adobe is backing zeroheight through it's Adobe Fund for Design 🚀 We're thrilled that Adobe believe in our mission to make great design system tooling available to everyone and we're really excited to partner with them.
Jerome
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 I'm Jerome, one of the co-founders at zeroheight :) We created zeroheight because we saw the pain of trying to maintain design system docs in tools like Confluence, Google Docs or custom-built websites... and we saw how often they get abandoned. zeroheight makes it easy to create design system documentation that stays up-to-date as it's integrated with people's favourite design tools: Sketch, Figma... and as of today Adobe XD! 🎉 zeroheight also integrates with developer tools like Storybook so that teams can keep all of their design system docs in one place. And it's super easy to edit so that anyone at the company can contribute. Our hope is that this allows teams to focus on their actual design language instead of wasting time building and maintaining a documentation site. We're really excited to introduce zeroheight to the XD community! Let us know what you think below 🙏
