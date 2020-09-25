discussion
James Blaisdell
MakerAging athletic nerd
Hello, Product Hunt! @ChrisMessina: thank you for hunting us! Most people would be disappointed to learn that their favorite devices and services can be easy to exploit. There are tools to write better code; however, the tools are often: a) too challenging to use, b) the cost is out of budget bounds, or c) antagonistic to agile development. ZeroDayGuard is a combination of tools, on-target agent, and cloud service. Our tools transparently learn the native code’s behavior during the normal build process. As the executable and libraries run, our on-target agent detects deviations from the correct model. We catch not just hacks, but also challenging to reproduce bugs too. We report the attempted aggression back to our cloud service, including threat vitals. We’d appreciate any feedback. Please reach out to us at signup@dellfer.com for a free trial. We will provision a quick start setup for you. Short quick start trial video using VirtualBox: https://dellfer.wistia.com/media... Thank you, James
