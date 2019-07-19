Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Zero Width Shortener

Zero Width Shortener

Shorten URLs with zero-width characters

#2 Product of the DayToday
Zero Width Shortener (abbreviated as ZWS) is a URL shortener that shortens URLs using spaces that have zero width, making them invisible to humans.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
ping yao
ping yao
it is not zero width when open with Safari.
Upvote (2)Share
Yousef Sultan
Yousef Sultan
Maker
@yaoping Can you please share a screenshot or something?
UpvoteShare
ping yao
ping yao
When I used your service in Safari, I got a shortened URL with strange characters. But I can't post these characters here. I guess it's probably because I'm using a Chinese operating system. I suggest you test it in the Asian Language System.
Upvote (1)Share
ping yao
ping yao
you can see screenshot from here : https://ibb.co/jbkNqb4
UpvoteShare
Samarth Jajoo
Samarth Jajoo
Really cool! I wish it worked on twitter.
UpvoteShare