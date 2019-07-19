Zero Width Shortener
Shorten URLs with zero-width characters
ping yao
it is not zero width when open with Safari.
Maker
When I used your service in Safari, I got a shortened URL with strange characters. But I can't post these characters here. I guess it's probably because I'm using a Chinese operating system. I suggest you test it in the Asian Language System.
you can see screenshot from here : https://ibb.co/jbkNqb4
Really cool! I wish it worked on twitter.