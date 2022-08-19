Products
Zero based budgeting system w/Notion
Zero based budgeting system w/Notion
Make purchase decision with a budget
The Zero based budgeting system with Notion.
This system will help you assign all your available funds into a category and move from making purchase decision with an available bank balance to a using budget.
Personal Finance
Budgeting
Zero based budgeting system w/ Notion
About this launch
Personal Finance
Budgeting
Chijioke Ndubisi
. Featured on August 20th, 2022.
