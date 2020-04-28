Zeplin + Figma 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Berk Çebi
Maker
Hello, hello! Berk here from Zeplin. 👋 It’s been almost two and a half years since we introduced the Zeplin + Figma integration. Zeplin and Figma has been a perfect fit for thousands of product teams — since the release, they've exported millions of designs from Figma to Zeplin! In the past few months, we’ve been working closely with the fine folk at Figma to rebuild the integration from the ground up—fixing critical performance issues and introducing new features. Today, we're super excited to share the new integration with you all. To learn how the integration can streamline your team’s workflow, check out our blog post: https://blog.zeplin.io/zeplin-fi... To get started, install the plugin: https://www.figma.com/community/...
Upvote (7)Share
Congrats on the launch! 🎉
UpvoteShare