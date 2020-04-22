Discussion
Jason Green
Love Zepeto. Great that they finally opened up their outfits to public! Pros - 1. Easy to make virtual outfits, using templates, for 2D Designers like me. 2. Make money from home when all the freelancing gigs are all dried up. 3. Super cute! Cons - 1. Importing into Unity can be a bit tricky. 2. Have to sign up on Zepeto first before using it.
@jason_green1 Thanks so much! Glad you're excited about Studio! Would love to get your feedback after you try it out!
Hey PH! We’re super excited to introduce ZEPETO Studio. Since we launched ZEPETO a year and half ago, we’ve seen a ton of people use our avatars to create new and exciting content. But after receiving continued requests to enable users to create their own items, we’re now rolling out our studio, where anyone can create and sell virtual apparel or accessories within minutes. We have a couple people from the team here on PH and will do our best to answer your questions. Really looking forward to seeing your creations!
I love the opportunity to create my own outfits♥️ I can't wait to see more templates and more creations ✨
