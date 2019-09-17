Discussion
Gautham Shankar
Maker
Thank you Kevin for hunting us. Hi everyone 👋, I’m Gautham, Co-Founder of Zepel. We started Zepel with the aim of providing software product teams a viable alternative to Jira and other issue trackers. We believe most project management tools have evolved from the core use case of issue tracking. While they might be great for tracking issues and ad hoc work items, when it comes to product development, bug tracking is only a part of the equation. We believe 2 key aspects make product/feature development different. - Unlike bug tracking, a feature needs to be conceptualised. With a form-based interface in the current tools, it becomes ridiculously difficult to spec out the requirements for a feature. - Shipping a feature involves multiple disciplines and rarely follows a single fixed workflow. Our approach to solving these two problems: - A text editor like interface that lets you specify your features, making it super simple to change or update items. - Multiple boards per project to capture every discipline with the flexibility to move items across these boards as per your use case. We believe its painfully hard for product teams to plan and ship features using JIRA and that's why we have created Zepel. We can't wait for you to try it out. Let us know what you think!
