Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Zentube
Zentube
Zen mode for YouTube
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cross-browser plugin to remove addictive features on YouTube like thumbnails, comments, previews and more...
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
by
Zentube
HyperComply
Ad
The best way to send and respond to security questionnaires
About this launch
Zentube
Zen mode for YouTube
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Zentube by
Zentube
was hunted by
Suraj Sharma
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Suraj Sharma
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Zentube
is not rated yet. This is Zentube's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#88
Report