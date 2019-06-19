Reviews
Nick Hoang
Hello fellow makers, So excited to launch ZenSurvey! The idea for this product began back in 2017 when I was working for a hedge fund. In my second year on the job, I became really miserable despite earning good money. So I took some time off to learn more about motivation and what makes us happy at work. As I digged deeper, I realized that this is a huge global problem. Only 15% of employees worldwide are engaged at work, which means, the remaining 85% are either unhappy or are sabotaging the company's results. This causes billions of dollars in productivity loss for companies. And at the same time, people are just miserable at their jobs and don't know what to do about it. It was very clear to me that this is a worthy problem to solve. How do you create a happier, more engaged, more productive workplace? We take on the first step: measurement. If you can't measure it, you can't fix it, right? ZenSurvey helps companies measure employee engagement and collect feedback via weekly pulse surveys that take 1 click to answer. The immediate results is that companies get quantitative data on employee engagement and employees feel that their opinions are valued. If you're managing a team or company, I highly encourage you to give our tool a try. It takes 5 minutes to setup and is 100% free! Feel free to email me directly if you have any questions as well: nick@zensurvey.com Cheers, Nick
