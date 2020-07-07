Discussion
James Davenport
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 Like many of you, we recognize that providing a great experience to customers can directly drive loyalty and revenue. The ability to self-serve plays a huge part in that experience, with a majority of people saying that they’d prefer to use an online knowledge base rather than speak with customer service directly. That’s where we come in: we make it easier than ever to create a fully-featured, unique and branded Help Center on top of Zendesk’s industry-leading Guide product. ⌛ Don’t have the time or inclination to customize a theme? Install any of our ready-made themes to have a beautiful Help Center in minutes. 🔥 Need something that perfectly represents your brand? Our theming framework and range of plugins gives anyone with a basic understanding of HTML and CSS everything they need to create a customer service masterpiece. The result: a more professional Help Center for less time and money that will have you stand out from the competition. The team and I are very excited to receive your feedback! To celebrate our launch here on Product Hunt we are offering you all a 20% discount with the code HUNT20.
