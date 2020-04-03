Discussion
Maja Kotar
Nice job! This will be super useful to save up all my warranties 🙌🏼
@maja_kotar Thanks Maja. Any feature you would want us to add?
Hey hunters 👋🏼, I am Blash, co-founder of ZenOwn… We built ZenOwn with @ladislav_klinc and a few friends & are super excited to introduce you to our app that brings all your durable products in one place. You can now collect invoices, keep track of warranties and sell products you no longer need. We thought that 2020 is a good time to ‘move on’ from saving warranties in messy folders/drawers, losing them, ending up with faded receipts or postponing the product warranty claim to then have it miss by a week. We hope that with ZenOwn you can now finally say goodbye to those pain points. So how does ZenOwn work?👇 ✅ Add the product with barcode scan + add details (place, price) ✅ ‘Voila’ you got all the details saved, secured & available at hand ✅ Warranty alarm will remind you before the warranty expires Also In case you are no longer using some of your old products or clearing out a garage and want to give some of your stuff a 2nd life → ZenOwn enables you to generate an easy ad(s) that you can share with your friends , declutter your home and make a buck or two along the way. 💸 We hope that ZenOwn will make your product management and life a tiny bit simpler and more relaxed. We would love to hear your thoughts and your ideas, so that we can improve the product and co-build with your help. Note that for now our app is only available in Europe, and only on iOS, but Android and a worldwide edition will be coming out soon. 🌍 You can sign up on our webpage (www.zenown.com) if you would like us to keep you in the loop of new launches 🔜 A glimpse on what our vision for future updates looks like: we want to make ZenOwn a one-stop shop for all the product info - bring you access to user manuals, explainer videos and purchase options for compatible accessories. We also want to enable you to estimate potential selling prices for your stuff and make it easy for you to sell across the 2nd hand platforms. Stay tuned and shout out if any other ideas we are missing out on. Let us know your thoughts, wishes and feedback below, we're here to chat! 💬 Thanks a million from the ZenOwn team! 🙌🏼
Great app! This will definitely be useful for me!
Great usability. Finally something to organize all your stuff.
Thanks ZenOwn team. Great design and easy to use. Let’s get organized!
@ana_mitkova_bevc - indeed, with a lot of us being stuck at home, we think this is a good time to do it.