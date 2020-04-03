  1. Home
Finally, all your products organised in one place

All your products in one place - relax & manage products with ZenOwn app:
✅Collect invoices
✅Keep track of warranties
✅Sell products you no longer need
BUY, USE, SELL, CHILL & NEVER miss out on the warranty again.
iOS in Europe only, more coming soon!
Maja Kotar
Maja Kotar
Nice job! This will be super useful to save up all my warranties 🙌🏼
Blaz Bevc
Blaz Bevc
Maker
@maja_kotar Thanks Maja. Any feature you would want us to add?
Blaz Bevc
Blaz Bevc
Maker
Hey hunters 👋🏼, I am Blash, co-founder of ZenOwn… We built ZenOwn with @ladislav_klinc and a few friends & are super excited to introduce you to our app that brings all your durable products in one place. You can now collect invoices, keep track of warranties and sell products you no longer need. We thought that 2020 is a good time to ‘move on’ from saving warranties in messy folders/drawers, losing them, ending up with faded receipts or postponing the product warranty claim to then have it miss by a week. We hope that with ZenOwn you can now finally say goodbye to those pain points. So how does ZenOwn work?👇 ✅ Add the product with barcode scan + add details (place, price) ✅ ‘Voila’ you got all the details saved, secured & available at hand ✅ Warranty alarm will remind you before the warranty expires Also In case you are no longer using some of your old products or clearing out a garage and want to give some of your stuff a 2nd life → ZenOwn enables you to generate an easy ad(s) that you can share with your friends , declutter your home and make a buck or two along the way. 💸 We hope that ZenOwn will make your product management and life a tiny bit simpler and more relaxed. We would love to hear your thoughts and your ideas, so that we can improve the product and co-build with your help. Note that for now our app is only available in Europe, and only on iOS, but Android and a worldwide edition will be coming out soon. 🌍 You can sign up on our webpage (www.zenown.com) if you would like us to keep you in the loop of new launches 🔜 A glimpse on what our vision for future updates looks like: we want to make ZenOwn a one-stop shop for all the product info - bring you access to user manuals, explainer videos and purchase options for compatible accessories. We also want to enable you to estimate potential selling prices for your stuff and make it easy for you to sell across the 2nd hand platforms. Stay tuned and shout out if any other ideas we are missing out on. Let us know your thoughts, wishes and feedback below, we're here to chat! 💬 Thanks a million from the ZenOwn team! 🙌🏼
Nika Hribernik
Nika Hribernik
Great app! This will definitely be useful for me!
Blaz Bevc
Blaz Bevc
Maker
@nikahri thanks Nika, appreciated. What sort of feature would you want us to add?
Biondo Egidio
Biondo Egidio
Great usability. Finally something to organize all your stuff.
Blaz Bevc
Blaz Bevc
Maker
@biondo thanks for the comment - what sort of products do you particularly need organizing with? Any additional features you would want us to work on.
Ana Mitkova Bevc
Ana Mitkova Bevc
Thanks ZenOwn team. Great design and easy to use. Let’s get organized!
Blaz Bevc
Blaz Bevc
Maker
@ana_mitkova_bevc - indeed, with a lot of us being stuck at home, we think this is a good time to do it.
