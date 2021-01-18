  1. Home
  2.  → ZenOS

ZenOS

Design your life with this personal life planner

Productivity
Task Management
Maker Tools
#5 Product of the DayToday
Zen Operating System
Imagine if you could design your life. ZenOS is a comprehensive personal life planner that helps you focus and live one day at a time, gaining clarity of your vision.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kristin VargasFounder - Vargas Revolution
hi this says not currently for sale
Share