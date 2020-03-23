Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Radu Suciu
Maker
Hello Hunters 👋, We’ve been working on Zenisounds for a few months now and we’re really happy that we’ve finally launched it! 🚀 Our inspiration on Zenisounds came from all the various meditation apps available on the AppStore. 🔮 This was our shot on creating something that can help you relax, focus or sleep. 🧘🏼♀️ What makes Zenisounds special? ⭐️ We thought of a funny and easy way to create special playlists, so we came up with the idea of making the perfect blend of sounds by drag and dropping them into your playlist. Every playlist mix you’re creating, it’s safely saved into your iCloud and so you can find all Zenisounds playlists ready on all your devices. When outside it’s cold, foggy, rainy 🌧 we came up with an idea that we can Boost up your Mood! The Mood Booster button creates a special playlist of joyful sounds for you, based on the weather, that will kick that procrastination out of your life. 😎 And, if you will use Zenisounds to make you sleep surrounded by beautiful ambient noises, you can set a timer that will automatically stop the playlist from playing when it’s done. 💤 🌄 We tried to create a simple, clean and friendly design, mixing colours and playing with landscapes based on the weather. Zenisounds is available on iPhone 📱 and iPad and soon it will be available on Mac, too! 👩🏼💻👨🏼💻 We hope you like Zenisounds and I’m here to answer all the questions you’ve got!
Upvote (3)Share