Zenia for Android

Hey PH 👋 I’m Alexey, CEO and one of the creators behind (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) Zenia, and I truly believe that yoga can change people’s lives. Zenia was named the Health and Fitness App of the Year on Product Hunt in 2019🧘 Since we launched the iOS app 10 months ago, we got lots of requests for an Android version... and here it is! So, for all you Android users out there – time to get on the mat and do yoga 😀 Zenia is the first motion-tracking yoga app on the Android platform. We’ve put a tremendous amount of effort and love into this product to help Android users really get into yoga. Get Zenia on Google Play (https://get.zenia.app/0BrF/76e1006e) and try these awesome new features: 🆕 Teacher practices mode - A new way of communication between teacher and student in real-time. The app analyzes movements in real-time and collects the results in one board. Zenia tech helps the instructor to interact with clients more closely. This mode is further into two parts: 🔶 For yoga instructors. We've developed a whole new level of interaction with students. With Teacher practices mode, instructors can interact simultaneously with a larger audience, but still, maintain efficiency, personalization, and not lose sight of students' mistakes. It’s even easier to add new exercises in yoga, fitness, pilates, ballet, and other activities. Zenia classes provide the marketplace with more interactive workouts. Meanwhile, the instructor receives payment for each student taking their class and gives feedback via a micro CRM. 🔶 For users. Users receive feedback and guidance with the instructor’s voice. No additional hardware or zoom-like software is needed. You can send postures and results to the instructor and receive feedback directly from her/him to make your practice at home as safe and effective as possible. And all this together goes hand in hand with: 🕺 16 detectable key points of the human body in real-time even with a cluttered background 👨💻 Unique back curvature control technology 🧘 Certified yoga teachers 🚣 Famous Boat challenge And yes, all that is completely confidential! Your practice is private. Although the front camera is used to recognize movements, it doesn’t store data or record video. Now, I’d love to hear what you think. Send a quick comment to let me know your thoughts, our updates, or anything else on your mind. P.S. For the entirety of October, we’re offering the first month free with full access to all courses and sequences for registered Android users with the promo code PRODUCTHUNT✌️
Yaroslav Yar
What updates are you planning in the near future?
