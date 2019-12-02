Zenia - AI yoga teacher
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
As a yogi, I'm excited by Zenia for the real-time feedback it gives on your yoga posturing. This will be essential for an improved practice and preventing injuries.
Maker
Hey Hunters, I’m Alexey, the founder of Zenia. Zenia is the first virtual yoga assistant. As an engineer and an avid yoga practitioner, I wanted to combine my interests and create a product that allows practicing safely at home. The main advantage of Zenia is a personalized approach to each student. We aimed to recreate the intimate experience of yoga practice with the instructor; the app adapts to the pace, monitors progress and gives feedback on the performance. Zenia’s core technology is based on algorithms of computer vision and neural networks. Through the front camera, the app recognizes movements of 16 major joints and within seconds gives feedback. To create an accurate algorithm, we have analyzed tens of thousands of images of various asanas under the guidance of professional yoga instructors. The confidentiality of users’ data is one of our core values. Although the frontal camera is used to recognize movements, it doesn’t store images or record video format, as well as does not save anything to a server. The current version of the app features 4 guided courses and 14 sequences of different intensity and length. We’d love to hear your feedback! P.S. We offer the first month free with full access to all courses and sequences for registered users.
Maker
Hi, I've been working on computer vision for Zenia. If you have any questions about the tech, I'll be happy to answer.
Great work, guys!
Maker
@ilya_lesyn Thank you!
Pose tracking technology finally allows to do yoga right! Great job, guys!
