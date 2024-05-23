Launches
Avoid wasted mornings. Daily emails remind you of your one key goal. 30 days, one goal 👉 Zen Focus.
Productivity
Task Management
Alarms
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Canva
Canva
12,262 upvotes
Used Canva for banner images and logos. Loving it for its simplicity.
About this launch
ZenGoal by
ZenGoal
was hunted by
Maximilian
in Productivity, Task Management, Alarms. Made by
Maximilian
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
