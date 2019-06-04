ZenGo is the first keyless crypto wallet: no private key, no password, no crazy setup or seed phrase to remember or lose; and yet still non-custodial. Set it up in seconds with only an email, restore on any iOS device, and sleep better at night.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ouriel OhayonMaker@ourielohayon · ZenGo.com / CEO
Hi Everyone 👋 Super excited to be here. After two years of research, hard work, and a few weeks of private beta and successful security audits, We announce today a new category of crypto wallet with ZenGo. Traditional wallets are complicated to set up and It’s the first of its kind. It is non-custodial and user-controlled, has no private key, no password and can be easily set up and restored with no other hardware than your smartphone. No more seed nonsense, or set up with “friends” required. Easy. 🕺🏻🕺🏻 You can recover in any situation and, unlike traditional wallets or exchanges which can be accessed easily with your passwords (sim jacking, ….) ZenGo can *only* be restored by you and you alone. ZenGo can even be restored if we stop to operate which is a first time ever. 💪💪 The team has obsessed about the user experience, the design and every single line of code and pixels. One minor disclosure: we do not support yet small screens (4SE and 5S) I am sure you will have many questions. Happy to answer them here 🙏🙏 The security model is explained here -> https://ZenGo.com/security The cryptography is open source on -> https://www.github.com/kzen-netw... PS: Before you ask Android is coming soon
Upvote (2)Share·
Alex Martell@bamartelly · Founder, Skunk Capital
Love the onboarding with facial recognition. Recovery was super simple.
Upvote Share·