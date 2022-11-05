Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from ZenTaoALM
See ZenTaoALM’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
ZenGile
Ranked #3 for today
ZenGile
The task tracker that you were looking for
Visit
Upvote 20
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ZenGile is the task management platform for Agile teams. It helps manage Agile projects according to the standard agile practices with popular tools and frameworks like kanban boards, user stories, iterative development, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
by
ZenTaoALM
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
ZenTaoALM
agile tool, scrum tool, project management tool
1
review
21
followers
Follow for updates
ZenGile by
ZenTaoALM
was hunted by
Lera Kosheleva
in
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Lera Kosheleva
. Featured on November 6th, 2022.
ZenTaoALM
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 5th, 2019.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#191
Report